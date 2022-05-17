Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• After missing most of the final two periods of Game 7 vs. the Maple Leafs, the Lightning will likely be without Brayden Point when they start their series against the Panthers. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Here are your officials for the Second Round, which won’t include Kevin Pollock, T.J. Luxemore, and Shandor Alphonso. [Scouting the Refs]

• When they needed him the most, Johnny Gaudreau delivered for the Flames. [Flames Nation]

• A good look at just how impactful Connor McDavid was for the Oilers in the First Round. [TSN]

• Some NHL coaching news from Monday: Lane Lambert will replace Barry Trotz behind the Islanders’ bench and Peter DeBoer is out in Las Vegas.

• “Toronto Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner ‘is OK, just rattled,’ after he was carjacked in Etobicoke on Monday. Toronto police said that the carjacking happened at about 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Queensway and Islington Avenue, near Cineplex Cinemas, where the suspects stole Marner’s Black Range Rover at gunpoint.” [The Star]

Brad Marchand shows up to his media scrum wearing a Ramones t-shirt. Question: “Favorite Ramones song?” Marchand: “I’ll be honest, I have no idea who Ramone is.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 16, 2022

• Even with their coming salary cap hell, could the Wild find a way to keep both Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot? [Pioneer Press]

• Golden Knights captain Mark Stone needs back surgery this offseason but he should be ready when training camp opens in September. [Review-Journal]

• “Momentum can create false hope. It can lead to a skewed view of progress which can delay development. As a team, the Sabres made tremendous leaps in style of play, competitiveness, and confidence. They ended the season with wins in five of the last six games and leaving everyone wanting more. That’s good! Does it mean anything to how next year will go? Not one bit! But starting next season with a lot of confidence and knowledge of how they can play when they’ve got it together is something to use.” [Noted Hockey]

• Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson plans to take his time in finding a new head coach. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on his breakthrough season: “I learned how fun the playoffs are and that’s what it’s all about, being in these situations and giving yourself an opportunity to win. So, I’ve never been more motivated than I am right now and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that I get this opportunity again and I’ll make sure I’m on the other side of it the next time.” [NHL.com]

• The Predators have signed 2020 first rounder Iaroslav Askarov to a three-year entry-level contract. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

