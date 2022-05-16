Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• “It’s the most pain I’ve ever been through.” Carl Hagelin talks about the eye injury that caused him to miss the final two months of the regular season. He’s optimistic he can make a comeback at next season. [Washington Hockey Now]

• An unsung hero on the Blues’ blue line this postseason so far has been Nick Leddy. [St. Louis Gametime]

• The Panthers are eager to get another crack at the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [NHL.com]

• Florida’s First Round series win was a longtime coming for that organization. [Florida Hockey Now]

• It was the Connor McDavid Show in Game 7 vs. the Kings on Saturday night. [Sportsnet]

• What’s next for the Maple Leafs after another disappointing playoff exit? [PHT]

Bringing a whole new definition to the term 'face-off' 😂 @usahockey pic.twitter.com/prQrRj9mdc — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 16, 2022

• “Ice hockey finds new fans in Belfast, where the sport brings some in the divided city together” [NBC News]

• The Premier Hockey Federation announced its finalists for MVP, Defender of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and the Denna Laing Award for the “player who most exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to her sport.” [The Ice Garden]

• “When it comes to Lamoriello and coaches, it is never about what has been accomplished in the past. It is always about whether Lamoriello believes he has a coach who can take his team to the next level. The next level always means the Stanley Cup.” [NY Post]

• Examining how things went off the rails for the Coyotes this season. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Could Paul Maurice be an option as next Flyers head coach? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

