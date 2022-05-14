NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info

The 2021-22 Stanley Cup Playoffs began on Monday, May 2. The Eastern Conference is represented by the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, and Washington Capitals. The Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators represent the Western Conference.
2022 NHL playoff schedule: First Round – Eastern Conference
CAROLINA HURRICANES v. BOSTON BRUINS (Series tied 3-3)
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2
Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2
Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1
Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2
Game 7: May 14, 4:30 p.m. ET – Bruins at Hurricanes (ESPN, SN East, SN West, SN Pacific, SN360, TVA Sports)
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (Series tied 3-3)
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0
Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3
Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2
Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3
Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3
Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Game 7: May 14, 7 p.m. ET – Lightning at Maple Leafs (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)
NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (Series tied 3-3)
Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)
Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2
Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4
Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2
Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3
Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3
Game 7: May 15, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins at Rangers (TBS)
FLORIDA PANTHERS v. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (FLA wins series 4-2)
Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2
Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1
Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1
Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT)
Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3
Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)
* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined
JIP – Joined In Progress
2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Eastern Conference
PANTHERS v. MAPLE LEAFS/LIGHTNING
TBD
RANGERS/PENGUINS v. HURRICANES/BRUINS
TBD
2022 NHL playoff schedule: First Round – Western Conference
CALGARY FLAMES v. DALLAS STARS (Series tied 3-3)
Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0
Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0
Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2
Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1
Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1
Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2
Game 7: May 15, 9:30 p.m. ET – Stars at Flames (ESPN2)
EDMONTON OILERS vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS (Series tied 3-3)
Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3
Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0
Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2
Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0
Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2
Game 7: May 14, 10 p.m ET – Kings at Oilers (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)
COLORADO AVALANCHE v. NASHVILLE PREDATORS (COL wins series 4-0)
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2
Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT)
Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3
MINNESOTA WILD v. ST. LOUIS BLUES (STL wins series 4-2)
Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0
Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2
Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1
Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2
Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2
Game 6: Blues 5, Wild 1
2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round Round – Western Conference
COLORADO AVALANCHE v. ST. LOUIS BLUES
TBD
FLAMES/STARS v. OILERS/KINGS
TBD