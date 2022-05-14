NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Stanley Cup Playoffs began on Monday, May 2. The Eastern Conference is represented by the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, and Washington Capitals. The Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators represent the Western Conference.

2022 NHL playoff schedule: First Round – Eastern Conference

CAROLINA HURRICANES v. BOSTON BRUINS (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2

Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 7: May 14, 4:30 p.m. ET – Bruins at Hurricanes (ESPN, SN East, SN West, SN Pacific, SN360, TVA Sports)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3

Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2

Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 7: May 14, 7 p.m. ET – Lightning at Maple Leafs (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 7: May 15, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins at Rangers (TBS)

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (FLA wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1

Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1

Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3

Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

JIP – Joined In Progress

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Eastern Conference

PANTHERS v. MAPLE LEAFS/LIGHTNING

TBD

RANGERS/PENGUINS v. HURRICANES/BRUINS

TBD

2022 NHL playoff schedule: First Round – Western Conference

CALGARY FLAMES v. DALLAS STARS (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0

Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1

Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1

Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 7: May 15, 9:30 p.m. ET – Stars at Flames (ESPN2)

EDMONTON OILERS vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0

Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2

Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0

Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2

Game 7: May 14, 10 p.m ET – Kings at Oilers (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. NASHVILLE PREDATORS (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3

MINNESOTA WILD v. ST. LOUIS BLUES (STL wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2

Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 6: Blues 5, Wild 1

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round Round – Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. ST. LOUIS BLUES

TBD

FLAMES/STARS v. OILERS/KINGS

TBD