Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Jack Eichel played the final six weeks of the regular season with a broken thumb, according to Golden Knights GM George McPhee. [NHL.com]

• Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on the hit that took Sidney Crosby out of Game 5: “Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do.” [Tribune-Review]

• What would be the better Second Round matchup for the Avalanche: St. Louis or Minnesota? [Mile High Hockey]

• The Wild need more than Kirill Kaprizov to step up and make an impact vs. the Blues. [Zone Coverage]

• Darnell Nurse will miss tonight’s Game 6 for the Oilers after he was suspended one game for head-butting Phillip Danault. [PHT]

• Why the Bruins should stick with Jeremy Swayman as they face elimination in Game 6 tonight. [NBC Sports Boston]

• On the great play of Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis: “A rookie who really wasn’t even supposed to factor into the plans this season has taken over, scoring playoff goals on the top line and on the power play as the Hurricanes square off with the team that has knocked them out of the postseason in two of the last three seasons. And he’s completely unphased by it all.” [Canes Country]

• Former U.S. National Team member Kacey Bellamy has joined the Premier Hockey Federation in the role of Scout and Player Relations Liaison. [PHF]

• Michael Bunting, Trevor Zegras, and Moritz Seider are your 2021-22 Calder Trophy finalists. The Hart Trophy finalists will be announced on Thursday. [PHT]

• Looking back at some 2021-22 fantasy hockey predictions. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.