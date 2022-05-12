No discipline for Trouba; Crosby evaluated for upper-body injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will not face discipline, per the New York Post’s Larry Brooks, for his hit on Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby during Game 5.

In the middle of the second period, with the Penguins up 2-0, as Crosby possessed the puck in the Rangers’ zone Trouba went for a stick check, which caught Crosby’s leg, forcing him to fall forward. As that happened, Trouba caught Crosby up high and the impact pushed him backward.

Crosby would leave the game minutes later.

“I tried going stick on puck when he was going to shoot,” Trouba said Thursday. “My stick kind of went in between his legs and hit his thigh and I pushed my arm up… kind of a fluky play. It wasn’t massively hard contact. You don’t ever want to see a guy get hurt. I don’t know exactly what the injury is but hopefully he’s better soon.”

In his absence, the Rangers would make their comeback scoring three times in a span of 2:42 to take the lead. Jake Guentzel would net his seventh of the playoffs before the second intermission to tie the score entering the third period.

The Rangers would stave off elimination and force a Game 6 with a 5-3 victory.

The Penguins opted to stay in New York City overnight and head back to Pittsburgh on Thursday. Sullivan met with the media and said that Crosby will be evaluated when they return home. He did not provide anything further other than to say it’s an upper-body injury.

Crosby leads all players in the series with nine points in five games.

As for other injuries affecting the Penguins’ lineup, Sullivan said goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has not played since April 14, is “making significant progress” in his return from a broken bone in his foot. Also, Brian Dumoulin and Rickard Rakell, who were both injured in Game 1, remain day-to-day.

“We have enough, we have a lot of depth at all the positions,” Sullivan said. “We believe that we have what it takes to win. We have a capable group, and this group has always had the next-man-up mentality. We’ll continue to do that moving forward here. We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’re going to take each day as it comes.

“But regardless of what our lineup looks like each and every night. We believe we have what it takes to win.”

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (PIT leads 3-2)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 6: May 13, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 7: May 15, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

