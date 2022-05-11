Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Why the Flyers should and should not pursue Barry Trotz as their next head coach. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Connor McDavid on the Oilers’ Game 5 loss: “We scored four tonight. That needs to be enough in a playoff game. Obviously it’s not. We’ve got to keep the puck out of our net.” [TSN]

• Kasperi Kapanen has picked a real good time to play his best hockey of the season. [Pensburgh]

• The Canadiens will pick No. 1 overall in July’s NHL Draft while the Devils jumped to No. 4 during Tuesday night’s lottery. [PHT]

• On the Devils and the No. 2 pick: “Keeping it is justifiable. Moving it in the right deal is justifiable. The larger point is that Tom Fitzgerald is more able to go in either direction with this lottery win. Whether you trust Fitzgerald to make the right option is another matter, but that is a good reason to be pleased with tonight’s lottery results. Even if you are also getting tired of the Devils being veterans of the lottery process.” [All About the Jersey]

• Meanwhile, the Flames are taking a business-like approach to Game 5. [Calgary Sun]

• The Stars will need more than just Jake Oettinger to have a chance in Game 5 tonight against the Flames. [Defending Big D]

• When the Maple Leafs needed their stars to step up, they did so to put the Lightning on the brink of elimination. [Sportsnet]

• After missing Game 4 due to swelling, Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper should be good to go when the Second Round begins next week. [NHL.com]

• Five-on-five play could be the key for the Capitals vs. the Panthers. [NBC Sports Washington]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.