Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another day, another fine for Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Stars forward has been fined $5,000 for tripping Calgary Flames forward Trevor Moore in Monday’s game (a 4-1 Flames win). It is the second time in as many games that Benn has drawn a fine from the NHL, also being hit with a $5,000 fine for a high-sticking incident in Game 3 of the series.

Benn was penalized for tripping 26 seconds into the second period.

He was not penalized for the high-sticking infraction that drew the previous fine.

No discipline for Capitals’ T.J. Oshie

The other significant piece of Player Safety news on Tuesday is what the department is not doing as it relates to a questionable hit by Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie in their Game 4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Midway through the third period Oshie delivered a high hit to Panthers forward Sam Bennett, completely leveling him and knocking him to the ice. There appeared to be significant head contact on the play, while Bennett was cut. There was no penalty called on the play, while Washington quickly turned the puck the other direction and received a go-ahead goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Here is a look at the hit.

The Panthers tied the game with the empty net and then won in overtime on Carter Verhaeghe‘s goal to even the series at two games apiece.

—