• If the swelling goes down, Darcy Kuemper could be in goal for the Avalanche tonight after taking a stick to the eye in Game 3. [Colorado Hockey Now]
• Claude Giroux on moving from the lottery-bound Flyers to the Cup-contending Panthers: “It definitely took me a couple of games. It’s a high pace. It’s about supporting each other, knowing where your teammates are. When you get used to it, your job becomes a little easier. But it was definitely an adjustment.” [ESPN]
• A lower-body injury could keep Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for “some time,” according to head coach Craig Berube. [TSN]
• Patience hurt the Wild in Game 4 against the Blues. [Zone Coverage]
• Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour on his failed goalie interference challenge on Jake DeBrusk: “I would have bet my life on that one.” [Sportsnet]
Still thinking about Quick making a save without his glove 😨 pic.twitter.com/H3cGxErnmw
— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 9, 2022
• After a tough regular season, John Marino has stood out for the Penguins through three games. [Pensburgh]
• The Maple Leafs admit they were far from ready heading into their Game 4 drubbing by the Lightning. [Daily Faceoff]
• Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns could be on the block if the right offer comes the Sharks’ way. [San Jose Hockey Now]
• “Professional women’s hockey has its first $80,000 US player following the deal Mikyla Grant-Mentis reached with the Premier Hockey Federation’s Buffalo Beauts. ” [CBC]
• Contract talks will be had in the offseason as the Stars look to keep John Klingberg in the fold. [NHL.com]
• Which goalie has the best mask of all the ‘tenders playing in the First Round? [Hockey by Design]
