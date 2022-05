Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and if you’re wondering what the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history is, we’ve got a list of the top 10 below.

Top 10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History:

116:30, 6 OT – March 24, 1936: Detroit at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis) 104:46, 6 OT– April 3, 1933: Toronto vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis) 92:01, 5 OT – May 4, 2000: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis) 90:27, 5 OT – August 11, 2020: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (2020 East First Round) 80: 48, 5 OT – April 24, 2003: Anaheim at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis) 79:15, 4 OT – April 24, 1996: Pittsburgh at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters) 78:06, 4 OT – April 11, 2007: Vancouver vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters) 70:18, 4 OT – March 23, 1943: Toronto at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis) 69:03, 4 OT – May 4, 2008: Dallas vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis) 68:52, 4 OT – March 28, 1930: Montreal vs. New York Rangers (1930 NHL Semis)

Eastern Conference

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Game 1: May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET – Capitals at Panthers (ESPN2, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 5 7:30 p.m. ET – Capitals at Panthers (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports )

Game 3: May 7, 1 p.m. ET – Panthers at Capitals (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Panthers at Capitals (TBS, SN1, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 11, TBD – Capitals at Panthers (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Panthers at Capitals (TBD)

*Game 7: May 15, TBD – Capitals at Panthers (TBD)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Game 1: May 2, 7:30 p.m. ET – Lightning at Maple Leafs (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 2: May 4, 7:30 p.m. ET – Lightning at Maple Leafs (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 3: May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET – Maple Leafs at Lightning (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 8, 7 p.m. ET – Maple Leafs at Lightning (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 10, TBD – Lightning at Maple Leafs (TBD)

*Game 6: May 12, TBD – Maple Leafs at Lightning (TBD)

*Game 7: May 14, TBD – Lightning at Maple Leafs (TBD)

CAROLINA HURRICANES v. BOSTON BRUINS

Game 1: May 2, 7 p.m. ET – Bruins at Hurricanes (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 4, 7 p.m. ET – Bruins at Hurricanes (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 6, 7 p.m. ET – Hurricanes at Bruins (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 8, 12:30 p.m. ET – Hurricanes at Bruins (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 10, TBD – Bruins at Hurricanes (TBD)

*Game 6: May 12, TBD – Hurricanes at Bruins (TBD)

*Game 7: May 14, TBD – Bruins at Hurricanes (TBD)

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Game 1: May 3, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins at Rangers (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 5, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins at Rangers (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 7, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 11, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Rangers at Penguins (TBD)

*Game 7: May 15, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game 1: May 3, 9:30 p.m. ET – Predators at Avalanche (ESPN, SNE, SN360 [JIP], TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET – Predators at Avalanche (TNT, SNE, SN360 [JIP], TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 7, 4:30 p.m. ET – Avalanche at Predators (TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET – Avalanche at Predators (ESPN, SN1, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 11, TBD – Predators at Avalanche (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Avalanche at Predators (TBD)

*Game 7 May 15, TBD – Predators at Avalanche (TBD)

MINNESOTA WILD v. ST. LOUIS BLUES

Game 1: May 2, 9:30 p.m. ET – Blues at Wild (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 4, 9:30 p.m. ET – Blues at Wild (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET – Wild at Blues (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 8, 4:30 p.m. ET – Wild at Blues (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 10, TBD – Blues at Wild (TBD)

*Game 6: May 12, TBD – Wild at Blues (TBD)

*Game 7 May 14, TBD – Blues at Wild (TBD)

CALGARY FLAMES v. DALLAS STARS

Game 1: May 3, 10 p.m. ET – Stars at Flames (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 2: May 5, 10 p.m. ET – Stars at Flames (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, TBS)

Game 3: May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET – Flames at Stars (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET – Flames at Stars (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 11, TBD – Stars at Flames (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Flames at Stars (TBD)

*Game 7 May 15, TBD – Stars at Flames (TBD)

EDMONTON OILERS vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS

Game 1: May 2, 10 p.m. ET – Kings at Oilers (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 2: May 4, 10 p.m. ET – Kings at Oilers (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 3: May 6, 10 p.m. ET – Oilers at Kings (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 8, 10 p.m. ET – Oilers at Kings (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 10, TBD – Kings at Oilers (TBD)

*Game 6: May 12, TBD – Oilers at Kings (TBD)

*Game 7: May 14, TBD – Kings at Oilers (TBD)

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

JIP – Joined In Progress