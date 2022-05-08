Blues turn to Jordan Binnington for Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After giving up 11 goals over the past two games the St. Louis Blues are making a change in net for Game 4 of their First Round series against the Minnesota Wild.

Jordan Binnington will get the start, replacing Ville Husso after he started the first three games of the series.

After splitting the playing time for most of the regular season, Husso started to distance himself in the battle for playing time with a far superior performance. But given his lack of a consistent track record as an NHL starter he was still a significant question mark at the start of the series. His Game 1 shutout seemed to put some of the questions to rest, but Games 2 and 3 were a complete 180. The Blues being banged up on defense with Robert Bortuzzo, Nick Leddy, Torey Krug, and Justin Faulk all being injured has certainly not helped things.

Binnington backstopped the Blues to the Stanley Cup during the 2019 postseason but his career has been mired by inconsistency ever since. That did not stop the Blues from signing him to a massive contract extension a year ago.

Since winning Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final Binnington has gone 0-9 with an .875 save percentage in the playoffs.

