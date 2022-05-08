NHL Discipline: Kuznetsov, Benn receive fines for high-sticking

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed out a couple of fines on Sunday morning for a pair of incidents that happened over the weekend.
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was issued a $5,000 fine for high-sticking Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari during a scrum in the Capitals’ 6-1 Game 3 win. Kuznetsov was not penalized for the incident during the game.
Elsewhere, Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was also given a $5,000 for a high-sticking incident of his own against Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane in the Stars’ 4-2 win. He also was not penalized during the game.
The Flames-Stars series has been extremely physical through the first three games, with a handful of fights (John Klingberg and Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves just 1:22 into Saturday’s game) and countless scrums. Saturday’s game saw the two teams combine for 38 penalty minutes.
