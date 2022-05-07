• The Boston Bruins finally beat the Carolina Hurricanes this season to get on the board in their First Round series.

• Jack Campbell helps lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a huge win in Tampa Bay.

• The Edmonton Oilers absolutely rout the Los Angeles Kings.

Game 3: Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 2 (CAR leads series 2-1)

Going into Game 3 on Friday night the Boston Bruins were 0-5 this season against the Carolina Hurricanes and had been outscored 26-4. When Vincent Trocheck scored early in the first period to give Carolina the lead it seemed as if Friday’s game was going to be more of the same. But then the Bruins scored four consecutive goals to take a commanding lead, finally got their power play to click, and received a strong performance from rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman in his first career postseason start. It is now a series.

Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (TOR leads series 2-1)

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to get over their postseason struggles these are the types of games they are going to have to win. They have also been the types of games they have lost in recent years. After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead it appeared as if the Maple Leafs were going to let that lead slip away in the third period until Jack Campbell made a handful of huge saves to preserve the lead, buying enough time for Toronto to score a couple of empty-net goals to secure the win and take the series lead against the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

The Wild took advantage of a banged up Blues defense that lost another player (Torey Krug) on their way to a second straight blowout win. The Wild have now outscored the Blues by an 11-3 margin over the past two games, with Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each having multiple point games again. Marc-Andre Fleury also reached a milestone by winning his 92nd career playoff game, tying him for third on the all-time list with Grant Fuhr.

Game 3: Edmonton Oilers 8, Los Angeles Kings 2 (EDM leads series 2-1)

It is very clear which team is more talented in this series, and it is Edmonton. The Oilers were 8-2 winners on Friday and have outscored the Kings by a 14-2 margin over the past two games. It was a complete team effort by the Oilers as they chased Kings goalie Jonathan Quick early in the game and never stopped scoring goals throughout the entire game. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Cody Ceci, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard all had multiple points in the win, while Kane recorded a hat trick and a game-high nine shots on goal.

Three Stars in NHL for Friday (Fifth day of playoffs)

1. Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs

Campbell is the ultimate X-Factor for the Maple Leafs in this postseason. His season has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, and if Toronto is going to actually do something in the playoffs it is going to need him to be at least solid. He was more than solid on Friday, stopping 31 out of 33 shots against Tampa Bay and doing a fantastic job to hold off the Lightning in the third period. During one two minute stretch with the Maple Leafs clinging to a one-goal lead he made highlight reel saves on Nick Paul and Steven Stamkos to preserve the league and help the Maple Leafs get the Game 3 win to take the 2-1 series lead.

2. Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers

Kane was dominant for the Oilers on Friday, scoring three goals, recording eight hits, and registering nine shots on goal for an Oilers team that has completely taken control of this series against the Kings. Los Angeles has had no answer for Edmonton over the past two games. Kane now has five goals this postseason.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Another game, another brilliant performance by Minnesota’s superstar. He helped set the stage in another Wild rout with his fourth goal of the playoffs, banking in a shot off of Blues goalie Ville Husso from behind the net. It remains incredible how much his arrival in Minnesota has completely transformed the entire outlook for the franchise.

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals, 1 p.m. ET — ESPN (Series tied 1-1 )

Game 3: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators, 4:30 p.m. ET — TNT (COL leads 2-0)

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET — TNT (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET — TNT (Series tied 1-1)

