• NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings and Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) center Shane Wright is the No. 1 North American skater while Juraj Slafkovský is the top skater among international players. [NHL.com]
• Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000 for slashing Hurricanes goaltender Pyotor Kochetkov during Game 2. [PHT]
• A look at the hockey journey of Kochetkov. [Daily Faceoff]
• How could the Blues compensate if their goaltending can’t match what Marc-Andre Fleury delivers for Minnesota? [Zone Coverage]
• Injuries have destroyed the Blues’ blue line [St. Louis Gametime]
• The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Halifax and Moncton from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. [IIHF]
• “Nearly three months after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a plan that will allow the Coyotes to use Arizona State University’s new multi-purpose arena as their temporary home, that deal is complete.” [GO PHNX]
• Seth Jones, Luke Hughes, Alex Nedeljkovic, and Alex Galchenyuk are among those who have been named to the U.S. men’s 2022 IIHF World Championship roster. [USA Hockey]
• Jason Spezza‘s inclusion to the lineup gives the Maple Leafs a much different look. [Leafs Nation]
• A case to not panic about the Canucks not jumping to hand Bruce Boudreau a contract extension this summer. [Canucks Army]
• Former NHLer Jay Pandolfo is the new head coach of the Boston University’s men’s team. [BU]
