Penalty box official injured by falling glass following Bruins goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scary moment in the second period in Boston on Friday night as a penalty box official had to be stretchered off after he was hit by a piece of falling glass.

As Bruins fans were celebrating David Pastrnak‘s goal late in the period to give the team a 3-1 lead, a piece of glass next to the penalty box was knocked loose by fans banging on it and fell on top of the unsuspecting official who had no time to react.

The game was briefly delayed as both team’s training staffs and paramedics assisted. He was eventually taken from the game on a stretcher.

According to Matt Porter, Bruins beat writer for the Boston Globe, the official, Joe Foley, was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

I'm told the NHL official, Joe Foley, of Peabody, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Seems to be doing OK. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 7, 2022

The Bruins ended up winning the game 4-2 for the first win of the season against the Hurricanes.

—