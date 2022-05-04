Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Linus Ullmark will get the Game 2 start as the Bruins look to even things up with the Hurricanes. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Bruce Boudreau could still return to coach the Canucks next season but he won’t be getting a contract extension this summer, says Jim Rutherford. [Pass it to Bulis]

• “The randomness of the NHL postseason has become something of a cliché, the most nihilistic form of which reduces the entire season of more than 100 meaningful games (between regular season and playoffs) into ‘goalie gets hot at the right time.’ But if anything, that undersells how vulnerable the top seeds in the NHL playoffs can be.” [The Ringer]

• Game 1 of Penguins-Rangers was wild and had a little bit of everything. [PHT]

• Michael Bunting could be back for the Maple Leafs in Game 2. [Leafs Nation]

• The Maple Leafs will be without Kyle Clifford for Game 2 after he was suspended for boarding Ross Colton. [PHT]

• On the Golden Knights’ injury plan: “This team has problems, lots of them, and simply excusing them away due to astronomical injury numbers is not going to lead to success in the future. Especially when you consider the team purposely brought 40% of the number upon themselves.” [Sin Bin Vegas]

• What went right for the Blues and wrong for the Wild in Game 1. [Daily Faceoff]

• Shot selection is something that could be improved upon for the Wild tonight. [Zone Coverage]

• Samuel Morin will be unable to continue his playing career due to too much damage in his knee. Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said they will look to add him to the organization in some capacity. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Speaking of the Flyers, Mike Yeo won’t be back as head coach next season. [PHT]

• “Wayne Gretzky rookie card stolen 7 years ago finally returned to B.C. owner” [CTV]

• Mike Smith‘s Game 1 gaffe put the question of how much he’s trusted out there. [Copper and Blue]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.