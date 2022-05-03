Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• It’s a busy time for the Jets. First, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has signed a three-year contract extension. He will follow that by beginning a coaching search, which will allow interim boss Dave Lowry to participate in, if interested. Finally, Mark Scheifele has not requested a trade after speaking about an uncertain future in Winnipeg. [Jets Nation]

• Jon Cooper on the play of his Lightning team during their Game 1 defeat to Toronto: “I’m not so sure the Maple Leafs had to play particularly well to beat us (Monday). When you’ve got to win four, you don’t want to give teams any freebies, and we probably gave them a little bit of a freebie (Monday).” [Tampa Bay Times]

• Oilers goaltender Mike Smith on his puck-handling gaffe during Game 1: “In a tight game like that you can’t afford to make mistakes like that and it ended up costing us the game. Obviously disappointing but it’s one game and we move on.” [Edmonton Journal]

• Artemi Panarin practiced Monday and is good to go for Game 1 against the Penguins tonight. [NHL.com]

• Fun look at the history (and growth) of Stanley Cup rings. [The Score]

• Taking a look at which First Round series could end in an upset. [TSN]

• Brad Marchand on his on-ice behavior: “I do do some childish stuff on the ice and at times it goes away and people say, ‘He’s mature, he’s not doing that stuff anymore.’ But a lot of it is emotion-based, and it just comes out at times.” [The Ringer]

• The six-team, 3-on-3 summer hockey league has released its rosters and you might noticed a few names in there like Ryan Malone, Jeremy Brodeur, Bobby Farnham and Jeff Taffe. [ESPN]

• Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko played through an injury at the end of the regular season and may require surgery in the offseason. [Canucks Army]

• What will the Kraken do about the goaltending position this summer? [Sound of Hockey]

• Which old guys without a Stanley Cup should you be rooting for this spring? [Puck Junk]

