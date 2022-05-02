NHL odds: 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin tonight and 16 teams have hopes of winning the title this year. Will it be the Presidents’ Trophy winning Panthers? How about the Avalanche and their star-studded lineup? Can the Maple Leafs end their 55-year drought? Will the Lightning make it a three-peat? Is this the year Canada’s Cup drought ends?
Those questions will be answered over the next two months. While we wait to see who will be crowned this year’s champion, our friends at Pointsbet have created NHL odds for the conference champions, 2022 Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
POINTSBET 2022 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF ODDS
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION
Avalanche +325
Panthers +500
Flames +700
Lightning +1000
Maple Leafs +1000
Hurricanes +1200
Wild +1600
Rangers +1600
Oilers +1700
Bruins +1800
Penguins +2000
Blues +2000
Capitals +4000
Stars +5000
Predators +5000
Kings +6000
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]
WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION
Avalanche +130
Flames +300
Wild +700
Oilers +800
Blues +1000
Stars +2000
Kings +2200
Predators +2200
EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION
Panthers +225
Maple Leafs +500
Lightning +525
Hurricanes +550
Bruins +800
Rangers +800
Penguins +1000
Capitals +1800
CONN SMYTHE TROPHY WINNER
Nathan MacKinnon +900
Jonathan Huberdeau +1200
Mikko Rantanen +1200
Aleksander Barkov +1400
Auston Matthews +1800
Cale Makar +1800
Johnny Gaudreau +2000
Gabriel Landeskog +2200
Darcy Kuemper +2200
Sergei Bobrovsky +2500
Mitch Marner +2500
Igor Shesterkin +2500
Kirill Kaprizov +2500
Matthew Tkachuk +2800
Jacob Markstrom +2800
Aaron Ekblad +3000
Nikita Kucherov +3000
Andrei Vasilevskiy +3000
Nazem Kadri +3000
Connor McDavid +3000
Sebastian Aho +3300
Steven Stamkos +4000
Artemi Panarin +4000
Leon Draisaitl +4000
Victor Hedman +4500
Jack Campbell +5000
Brad Marchand +5000
David Pastrnak +5000
Andrei Svechnikov +5000
Frederik Andersen +5000
Marc-Andre Fleury +5000
Elias Lindholm +5000
Andrew Mangiapane +5000
Patrice Bergeron +6000
Sidney Crosby +6000
Alex Ovechkin +6600
Sam Reinhart +7500
Tony DeAngelo +7500
Chris Kreider +7500
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.