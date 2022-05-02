NHL odds: 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin tonight and 16 teams have hopes of winning the title this year. Will it be the Presidents’ Trophy winning Panthers? How about the Avalanche and their star-studded lineup? Can the Maple Leafs end their 55-year drought? Will the Lightning make it a three-peat? Is this the year Canada’s Cup drought ends?

Those questions will be answered over the next two months. While we wait to see who will be crowned this year’s champion, our friends at Pointsbet have created NHL odds for the conference champions, 2022 Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Avalanche +325

Panthers +500

Flames +700

Lightning +1000

Maple Leafs +1000

Hurricanes +1200

Wild +1600

Rangers +1600

Oilers +1700

Bruins +1800

Penguins +2000

Blues +2000

Capitals +4000

Stars +5000

Predators +5000

Kings +6000

Avalanche +130

Flames +300

Wild +700

Oilers +800

Blues +1000

Stars +2000

Kings +2200

Predators +2200

Panthers +225

Maple Leafs +500

Lightning +525

Hurricanes +550

Bruins +800

Rangers +800

Penguins +1000

Capitals +1800

Nathan MacKinnon +900

Jonathan Huberdeau +1200

Mikko Rantanen +1200

Aleksander Barkov +1400

Auston Matthews +1800

Cale Makar +1800

Johnny Gaudreau +2000

Gabriel Landeskog +2200

Darcy Kuemper +2200

Sergei Bobrovsky +2500

Mitch Marner +2500

Igor Shesterkin +2500

Kirill Kaprizov +2500

Matthew Tkachuk +2800

Jacob Markstrom +2800

Aaron Ekblad +3000

Nikita Kucherov +3000

Andrei Vasilevskiy +3000

Nazem Kadri +3000

Connor McDavid +3000

Sebastian Aho +3300

Steven Stamkos +4000

Artemi Panarin +4000

Leon Draisaitl +4000

Victor Hedman +4500

Jack Campbell +5000

Brad Marchand +5000

David Pastrnak +5000

Andrei Svechnikov +5000

Frederik Andersen +5000

Marc-Andre Fleury +5000

Elias Lindholm +5000

Andrew Mangiapane +5000

Patrice Bergeron +6000

Sidney Crosby +6000

Alex Ovechkin +6600

Sam Reinhart +7500

Tony DeAngelo +7500

Chris Kreider +7500

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.