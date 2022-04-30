Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Friday’s top NHL player Steven Stamkos, Lightning

Yes, the Lightning had seeding on the line, and they succeeded in wrestling the third Atlantic Division seed away from the Bruins. Personally, I wouldn’t have played Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, or Andrei Vasilevskiy here. Not with all the mileage on these top players, and the injuries they’ve navigated.

But a lot of NHL teams stubbornly trotted out key players despite minimal gains, including some with literally nothing to gain on Friday. Aside from a few savvy teams like the Panthers, a lot of teams shrugged their shoulders and played most/all of their workhorses anyway.

At least this allowed Steven Stamkos to keep his absolutely absurd hot streak going.

Stamkos is now on an absolutely absurd nine-game multipoint streak after collecting a hat trick during the Friday NHL games. Over those nine games, Stamkos:

Generating four points twice.

Collected three points on four occasions.

Settled (ho hum) for two points three times.

Ludicrous, ludicrous stuff. That hat trick helped Stamkos cross the 40-goal barrier. He ended the season with 42 goals and 106 points in 81 games (his first-ever 100+ point season).

There were some other standout NHL performances on Friday, including a Cole Caufield hat trick, but Steven Stamkos took the cake on what was essentially the last night of the season.

(The Kraken and Jets play a make-up game on Sunday. No one emailed me back about calling it “The Irrelevant Bowl.”)

Friday NHL highlights

Watch highlights from that stunning Coyotes comeback against the Predators.

Here’s Steven Stamkos notching that hat trick.

There's no better way to end a season than with an @Enterprise hat trick! Right, Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) ? pic.twitter.com/2yTEgrwD4J — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2022

Is this a sign that Zdeno Chara will retire? It at least looked that way.

🤝 with 3️⃣3️⃣ A beautiful moment for Chara. pic.twitter.com/BTJ1ENrIbC — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) April 30, 2022

We’ll also need to wait and see if Keith Yandle‘s career is over. If so, could that mean that Phil Kessel may eventually pass Keith Yandle as the NHL’s all-time “ironman?”

Every Flyers player hugs Keith Yandle coming off the ice. Kevin Hayes, of course, gives him the final hug. pic.twitter.com/0S8GJYGnwS — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) April 30, 2022

Along with Stamkos, Cole Caufield also produced a hat trick, the first of the young winger’s career.

Pretty cool for Canadiens fans to break out a “Guy! Guy! Guy!” chant in honor of Guy Lafleur after Montreal scored a 10th goal.

GUY, GUY, GUY 🗣 After the @CanadiensMTL scored their 10th goal of the night, the fans began to chant Guy Lafleur's name. 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/VkXEcBmmQq — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2022

Malcolm Subban, anthem singer, is just a delight.

MALCOLM SUBBAN JUST CRUSHED THE U.S. NATIONAL ANTHEM! 🤭 The reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/cYEOfE7bdw — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2022

Holy smokes, Dryden Hunt.

EBUG alert!

All eight NHL series matchups for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stunningly, the Predators squandered a 4-0 lead (which they notched less than seven minutes into the game) and lost to the lowly Coyotes 5-4 in regulation. The Coyotes almost spoiled things for the Stars, then they helped them move up to the higher wild-card.

Click here for a quick look at all eight NHL playoff series matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but here are the nuts & bolts.

Eastern Conference

• Atlantic Division bracket

Florida Panthers (ATL 1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC 2)

Toronto Maple Leafs (ATL 2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (ATL 3)

• Metropolitan Division bracket

Carolina Hurricanes (MET 1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC 1)

New York Rangers (MET 2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (MET 3)

Western Conference

• Central Division bracket

Colorado Avalanche (CEN 1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC 2)

Minnesota Wild (CEN 2) vs. St. Louis Blues (CEN 3)

• Pacific Division bracket

Calgary Flames (PAC 1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC 1)

Edmonton Oilers (PAC 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (PAC 3)

Friday NHL scores

Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 3

Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Maple Leafs 5, Bruins 2

Canadiens 10, Panthers 2

Red Wings 5, Devils 3

Rangers 3, Capitals 2

Senators 4, Flyers 2

Lightning 6, Islanders 4

Golden Knights 7, Blues 4

Wild 4, Avalanche 1

Jets 3, Flames 1

Stars 4, Ducks 2

Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Kraken 3, Sharks 0

Coyotes 5, Predators 4

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.