• The Hurricanes tandem of Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have won the 2021-22 William M. Jennings trophy. The award is given to the goaltenders who play at least 25 games and allow the fewest goals in the league. [NHL.com]

• The Blackhawks have hired Jeff Greenberg to be their associate general manger. Greenberg was in the running for the team’s GM job and previously was assistant GM with the Chicago Cubs. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• As they play their final home game, a look back at the Coyotes and their relationship with Glendale. [GOPHNX]

• It’s looking more and more like Sergei Bobrovsky will get the Game 1 start next week for the Panthers. [Florida Hockey Now]

• From biggest surprise to biggest disappointment to top contributor, here are the 2021-22 fantasy hockey awards. [NBC Sports Edge]

🚨 LOGAN COOLEY PULLS A MICHIGAN! 🚨 Goal of the #U18Worlds so far! pic.twitter.com/0hDPuXDvwe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 28, 2022

• “34 years later, Guy Lafleur is remembered by the small Inuit village that welcomed him” [CBC]

• Kings forward Dustin Brown announced that he will retire at the end of the season. [PHT]

• The case for NHL overtime to increase to 10 minutes. [TSN]

