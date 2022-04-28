Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Peter DeBoer on the Golden Knights’ falling short of the playoffs: “I don’t know.I don’t know how to explain that. I feel bad for our goalie (Logan Thompson). I thought ‘LT’ did a great job in the shootouts (three goals on 17 shots), giving us a chance, and how do you explain that many good players don’t find the net? I don’t have an explanation for it.” [NHL.com]

• Penguins CEO David Morehouse, who was with the franchise for 16 years, is stepping down. [Tribune-Review]

• Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette on Alex Ovechkin‘s injury: “He’s day-to-day right now and so for me, I certainly hope that it’s nothing that’s long term. We’re gonna do the right things. He comes in yesterday, he’s trying to see where he’s at and see if he can get himself prepared. Right now, for me, it doesn’t make sense to go back in the lineup…with the end of the season coming up here, I don’t think we want him back until he’s 100%. I’m certainly hoping that for Game 1 he’s ready and available.” [NBC Sports Washington]

• “The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Russian and Belarusian players will be ineligible for selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft to be held Friday, July 1. This does not include those players who are currently on a CHL team protected list.” [CHL]

• How teams and the league can help ease travel for players. [Daily Faceoff]

• J.T. Miller sounds like a guy who really wants to stay in Vancouver. [Sportsnet]

The Golden Knights went a combined 0-for-17 in the shootouts of their last 3 games. Only one other NHL team has lost 3 straight games via shootout without scoring once: the Florida Panthers, in October-November 2011 (0-for-9). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 28, 2022

• Former commissioner Ty Tumminia talks about her two seasons in charge of the Premier Hockey Federation. [The Ice Garden]

• Who’s stood out so far at the 2022 U-18 IIHF World Championship? [NBC Sports Edge]

• With Jake Muzzin back from injury, how should Sheldon Keefe set up his Maple Leafs defense pairings? [TSN]

• Juuse Saros will miss the final two Predators games of the regular season. Beyond that? We shall see. [PHT]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.