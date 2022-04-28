NHL Push for the Playoffs: The First Round matchups still to be determined

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

We know the 16 teams that are going to be in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and we know some of the matchups for the First Round that are already locked in.

What we know so far:

Colorado, Carolina, Calgary, and Florida are locked in as division champions, with Colorado and Florida owning the top seeds in each conference and still vying for the Presidents’ Trophy.

We also know in the Western Conference that St. Louis and Minnesota are going to play in the 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Central Division, while Edmonton and Los Angeles are going to meet in the 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Pacific Division. That only thing that remains to be decided is which Wild Card teams Colorado and Calgary will play. The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars are going to be those two teams, while they enter play on Thursday with the Stars owning a one point lead over the Predators. Whichever team finishes with the better record will play Calgary in the First Round and be put into the Pacific Division bracket, while the lower of the team will play Colorado and play in the Central bracket. Given the overall strength of the top-three teams in the Central there is a definite advantage to being in the top Wild Card spot and getting that Pacific Division draw.

In the Eastern Conference, none of the matchups are set just yet.

The top two seeds in each division are set (Florida and Toronto in the Atlantic; Carolina and New York in the Metropolitan) but the matchups for each team are not yet set.

In the Metropolitan, Pittsburgh and Washington are competing for the No. 3 seed with the Penguins entering Thursday owning a one point lead over Washington. Both teams are looking at First Round matchups against either the Rangers or the top-seeded Florida Panthers. The Capitals can jump into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with a win over the Islanders on Thursday. A loss, though, would put Pittsburgh back into the driver’s seat with its remaining game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

In the Atlantic, it is Tampa Bay and Boston in a similar competition. The Lightning are in the driver’s seat for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic and a meeting with Toronto, while the other will be the first Wild Card and play Carolina. Tampa Bay can secure that spot with a win against Columbus or a Boston loss to Buffalo.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Predators

Wild vs. Blues

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Stars

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Capitals vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Sabres vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Senators, 7 p.m. ET

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET

Predators vs. Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIO

• The Panthers will clinch the Presidents’ Trophy if they defeat Ottawa in any fashion AND Nashville defeats Colorado in any fashion; OR if they get one point AND Nashville wins in regulation.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Panthers – clinched No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – clinched

Bruins – clinched

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Hurricanes – clinched Metropolitan Division title

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – clinched

Capitals – clinched

Islanders – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Avalanche – clinched No. 1 seed in Western Conference

Wild – clinched

Blues – clinched

Predators – clinched

Stars – clinched

Jets – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Flames – clinched Pacific Division

Oilers – clinched

Kings – clinched

Golden Knights – eliminated

Canucks – eliminated

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Kraken – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

18.5% – Canadiens

13.5% – Coyotes

11.5% – Kraken

9.5% – Flyers

8.5% – Devils

7.5% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

6.5% – Senators

6.0% – Red Wings

5.0% – Sabres

3.5% – Ducks

3.0% – Sharks

2.5% – Blue Jackets

2.0% – Islanders

1.5% – Jets

0.5% – Canucks

0.5% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

“Beginning this season there will be a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the lottery can move up in the event it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL on March 23, 2021. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.”

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery drawing will be held May 10

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 122 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 115

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 113

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 109

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 106

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 105

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 60 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 55

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 52

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 50

Kyle Connor, Jets – 46

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 45

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 44