PHT Morning Skate

• There is no better goal scorer in the NHL today than Auston Matthews. [Sportsnet]

• Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp should be fine after leaving Tuesday’s game injured. Head coach Gerard Gallant said the team was being cautious with the playoffs beginning next week. [NY Post]

• Carey Price remains day-to-day for the Canadiens and will meet with the doctor who performed his off-season knee surgery while the team is in New York. [TSN]

• “U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized counterfeit 1936 Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championship rings. They found the shipment, containing 10 counterfeit rings, at the Champlain port of entry in New York, according to a news release. Officers determined the rings had a total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of approximately $15,000.” [Freep]

• Why Joel Eriksson Ek has been an under-the-radar MVP for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• Barry Trotz’s teams are known for defense but these Islanders need a boost in offense next season. [NY Hockey Now]

• Speaking of goal scoring, examining the rise of goals this season in the NHL. [Sound of Hockey]

• How Cup contenders are able to overcome their defensive weaknesses by outscoring opponents. [NBC Sports Edge]

• A recent slump has made the Penguins’ playoff path all that much tougher. [Pensburgh]

• Which First Round matchup would suit the Bruins best at this point? [Bruins Daily]

