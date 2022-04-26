Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• After suffering an upper-body injury on Sunday night, the Capitals have listed Alex Ovechkin as day-to-day. Washington hosts the Islanders tonight. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Ranking 18 of the NHL’s top Stanley Cup contenders. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Reagan Carey is the new commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation. Carey was previously USA Hockey’s Director of Women’s Ice Hockey and General Manager of the U.S. National Women’s Team during their gold medal win at the 2018 Olympics. [PHF]

• Breakout seasons and the play of Igor Shesterkin means this could be the Rangers’ best shot at the Stanley Cup. [Gotham Sports]

• It’s all lining up like this could be the year for a deep Maple Leafs playoff run. But will they pull it off? [TSN]

• The Professional Hockey Writers Association has announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy. [PHT]

• Circa Sports will be the jersey sponsor for the Golden Knights beginning next season. [Knights on Ice]

Thanks for coming last night, @MicahhParsons11! We are so sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. That one is on us. Our bad. pic.twitter.com/WESn2ahUkd — x – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 25, 2022

• Connor Bedard, the likely top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been excelling for Canada at the U-18 Worlds. [Daily Faceoff]

• Puck possession has been a hallmark of the Flames under Darryl Sutter. [Flames Nation]

• Jeremy Swayman is trying to keep an even-keel as the playoffs approach for the Bruins. [NHL.com]

• The Maple Leafs have signed Hobey Baker Award winning goaltender Dryden McKay from Minnesota State. McKay is currently serving a six-month suspension for testing positive for ostarine, a banned substance, while serving as an alternate for U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team. [TSN]

• As the Flyers go through a youth movement at the end of this season, how many of these kids will end up sticking for next season? [Broad Street Hockey]

Sean Leahy