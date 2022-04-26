Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Well, business just picked up didn’t it?

Tuesday’s NHL slate of games was building up to be an interesting one with not only the Western Conference Wild Card race but also the battle for the top of the Metropolitan Division between the Hurricanes and Rangers. But the Vegas Golden Knights added even more drama to their season on Sunday by giving up a late game-tying goal and then losing in the shootout to the San Jose Sharks? Bring on the fun!

First, let’s set the scene for tonight out West.

Here are the remaining schedules:

Predators: vs. CGY / @ COL / @ ARZ

Stars: vs. VGK / vs. ARZ / vs. ANA

Golden Knights: @ DAL / @ CHI / @ STL

To sum up the Dallas-Vegas game, a regulation win for the Stars would not only clinch a playoff spot but also knock the Golden Knights out of contention. A loser point for Peter DeBoer’s men keeps them in contention for another day. Nashville can clinch with a regulation win in any of their three games. A single point for the Kings in their final two games would get them in.

Vegas, well, they just need regulation wins and for the Stars and Predators to have a very bad next four days.

“We’ll get back on the saddle and try to get this group energized for Tuesday night in Dallas,” Mark Stone said after Sunday’s loss. “Because if we lose that one …You guys know what happens if we lose that one.”

If you’re Vegas, you’ve dug yourself into this hole and destiny is no longer in your hands. The Golden Knights need help and lots of it. Tiebreakers come into play with Regulation Wins important here. At the moment, the Predators lead that category with 35 followed by Vegas’s 33 and then the Stars with 30.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Stars

Wild vs. Blues

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Predators

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Panthers vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. ET

Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Flames vs. Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Golden Knights vs. Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

TUESDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Via the NHL:

PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY:

* The Panthers will clinch the Presidents’ Trophy if they defeat Boston in any fashion AND St. Louis defeats Colorado in any fashion; OR if they get one point vs. Boston AND St. Louis defeats Colorado in regulation.

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

* The Maple Leafs will clinch the No. 2 playoff seed in the Atlantic Division if they get at least one point vs. Detroit; OR if Columbus defeats Tampa Bay in any fashion.

* A Maple Leafs-Lightning series in the First Round will be guaranteed if Tampa Bay defeats Columbus in any fashion AND Florida defeats Boston in regulation. Home ice in that series could be set on Tuesday, via the Toronto scenario above.

* The Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division if they defeat the NY Rangers in any fashion.

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

* The Oilers will clinch the No. 2 playoff seed in the Pacific Division if they defeat Pittsburgh in any fashion.

* The Kings (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if Dallas defeats Vegas in any fashion.

* An Oilers-Kings series in the First Round will be guaranteed if Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth (i.e., if Dallas defeats Vegas in any fashion). Home ice in that series could be set on Tuesday, via the Edmonton scenario above.

* The Predators have five scenarios by which they can clinch a playoff berth Tuesday:

If they defeat Calgary in regulation; OR

If they defeat Calgary in overtime AND Vegas fails to defeat Dallas in regulation; OR

If they defeat Calgary in a shootout AND Vegas fails to defeat Dallas in regulation or overtime; OR

If they get one point vs. Calgary AND Vegas loses to Dallas in any fashion; OR

If Vegas loses to Dallas in regulation.

* The Stars will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat Vegas in regulation.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Panthers – clinched No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – clinched

Bruins – clinched

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – clinched

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – clinched

Capitals – clinched

Islanders – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Avalanche – clinched No. 1 seed in Western Conference

Wild – clinched

Blues – clinched

Predators – 98.2%

Stars – 87.3%

Jets – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Flames – clinched Pacific Division

Oilers – clinched

Kings – 99.5%

Golden Knights – 15%

Canucks – 0.1%

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Kraken – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

18.5% – Canadiens

13.5% – Coyotes

11.5% – Kraken

9.5% – Flyers

8.5% – Devils

7.5% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

6.5% – Senators

6.0% – Red Wings

5.0% – Sabres

3.5% – Ducks

3.0% – Sharks

2.5% – Blue Jackets

2.0% – Islanders

1.5% – Jets

0.5% – Canucks

0.5% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

“Beginning this season there will be a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the lottery can move up in the event it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL on March 23, 2021. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.”

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery drawing will be held May 10

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 118 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 115

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 111

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 108

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 104

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 103

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames -101

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 55

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 51

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 50

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 45

Kyle Connor, Jets – 45

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 43

Matt Duchene, Predators – 41

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 41

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.