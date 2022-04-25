Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Guy Lafleur will lie in state on May 1-2 and a national funeral will be held on May 3 to celebrate the life of the Canadiens legend who passed away last week. [TSN]

• On top of Kevin Cheveldayoff’s summer to-do list for the Jets should be to re-sign Pierre-Luc Dubois. [Jets Nation]

• Kevin Fiala has been on quite a run for the Wild lately and they really need to find a way to keep him in the fold. [PHT]

• Charlie Capalbo, whose cancer fight was featured on NBC’s Hockey Day in America coverage, died on Sunday at age 23. [CT Post]

• “Ice Wars International will pit hockey enforcers against each other in a rink on ice for a pair of one-minute bouts. While a TKO or KO can end the fight, a winner can also be determined by points scoring at the end of the two rounds. Unlike in the NHL, where players use their bare knuckles, Ice Wars brawlers will wear UFC-style gloves while they try to get one another to hit the ice.” [Inside Hook]

• What’s going on with Bryan Rust as the Penguins forward has cooled off mightily. [Pensburgh]

• Who would be the best First Round opponent for the Bruins? [NBC Sports Boston]

• “A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the color commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak’s broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent.” [CBC]

• As currently made up now, do the Canucks have enough scoring heading into next season? [Pass it to Bulis]

• Matty Beniers and Matt Boldy are a few key pickups that could help your fantasy hockey teams this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.