Monday’s top NHL player Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks

There was only one game on the schedule, so not a ton of options to choose from here. But it was Captain Serious helping Chicago out to a quick start on the Philadelphia Flyers with a goal and an assist within the opening 6:15 of the game to power the Blackhawks to a 3-1 win. Kevin Lankinen made 33 stops.

The assist was Toews’ 495th of his NHL career to put him within five of becoming the eighth player to record at least 500 with the Blackhawks. His goal ensured his 210th career multi-point game, which puts him behind five players on the franchise’s all-time list (Patrick Kane sits at 314).

Monday’s NHL highlights

Toews’ goal came via the ol’ “jump out of the penalty box, get a breakaway” play:

Alex DeBrincat put the game away midway through the third period with his 41st goal of the season, tying his career high. Meanwhile the goal helped him set a career high in points with 77. Assisting on the play was Patrick Kane, who tied his career high with his 66th assist.

It's about drive, it's about power

he stays hungry, he devours pic.twitter.com/7FSEUSMX7h — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 26, 2022

Monday’s NHL Takeaways

The Golden Knights announced that Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder. This news comes days after the team denied two separate reports that the goaltender was done for the year.

From the Golden Knights:

Robin has done his best to battle through this injury he sustained February 9, and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action.

Head coach Peter DeBoer said on Friday he expected Lehner to be at Saturday’s practice and to backup Logan Thompson for Sunday’s game against the Sharks. Lehner did not participate in Saturday’s skate but was on the bench Sunday during Vegas’ stunning shootout loss to San Jose.

The Golden Knights are three points behind the Stars, who they play Tuesday night, for the final Wild Card in the Western Conference with three games remaining.

Tuesday’s big story

Two big playoff picture-altering games on Tuesday night. First, the Stars host the Golden Knights in what could end with Dallas clinching a playoff spot and knocking out Vegas with a regulation win. The Western Conference Wild Card race is still up in the air but we should have more clarity on it over the next 48 hours.

The other big game that affects seeding is Hurricanes vs. Rangers at Madison Square Garden. As of Tuesday, Carolina sits atop the Metropolitan Division four points ahead of New York, but the Blueshirts do have a game in-hand. A Rangers regulation win would add some spice to the final few days of the season with the Hurricanes finishing up Thursday against the Devils while New York are at home against Montreal and Washington.

Monday’s NHL scores

Blackhawks 3, Flyers 1

————

