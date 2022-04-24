Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top player in the NHL on Saturday Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Huge win for the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference playoff race as they gained two massive points to keep a cushion between them and the Vegas Golden Knights. Hintz scored two goals in two minutes to continue his great season and help lead the Stars to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Their remaining game against Vegas will probably determine that playoff spot.

Highlights from around the NHL on Saturday

Brandon Montour scores in overtime to give the Panthers their 13th win in a row.

Boko Imama scores his first NHL goal for the Arizona Coyotes.

Steven Stamkos scores a beautiful goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Three takeaways from the NHL on Saturday

Panthers winning streak keeps going

The Florida Panthers just keep on winning and are now at 13 consecutive games with their current winning streak, extending their lead in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Their win on Saturday was extremely impressive coming against a Toronto team that has also been one of the leagues best in recent weeks.

Malkin, Pastrnak score in returns

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins both got key players back in the lineup on Saturday with the returns of Evgeni Malkin and David Pastrnak. Both players made immediate impacts. Malkin scored a pair of goals in the Penguins 7-2 win over Detroit while Pastrnak scored to help lead Boston to a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Still no clarity for Vegas in goal

Bad day for the Vegas Golden Knights even though they had the day off. Dallas and Los Angeles both won to build on their leads in the playoff race, while starting goalie Robin Lehner missed another day of practice. Reports surfaced on Friday that he needed season ending surgery, only to have those reports shut down by head coach Peter DeBoer. He said he expected Lehner to practice on Saturday, but he did not.

Sunday’s big story

The Vegas Golden Knights always seem to be in the news for something. Not only are they fighting for a playoff spot, but now they have even more drama around their goalie situation as nobody knows for sure if Robin Lehner will be available or if he needs season ending surgery. It could be Logan Thompson that has to get this team into the playoffs. Also on Sunday the Panthers go for 14 wins in a row when they play Tampa Bay.

Saturday’s NHL Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Detroit Red Wings 2

Carolina Hurricanes 3, New Jersey Devils 2 (OT)

Buffalo Sabres 5, New York Islanders 3

Boston Bruins 3, New York Rangers 1

Ottawa Senators 6, Montreal Canadiens 4

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Nashville Predators 2

Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Dallas Stars 3, Seattle Kraken 2

San Jose Sharks 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

St. Louis Blues 5, Arizona Coyotes 4 (OT)

Calgary Flames 6, Vancouver Canucks 3

Los Angeles Kings 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

—