By Apr 24, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT
Canadiens honor Guy Lafleur in first home game since his passing
Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images
The hockey world, at large, mourned Guy Lafleur’s passing on Friday. No doubt, Guy Lafleur’s death affected the Montreal Canadiens more than any other franchise, so it’s no surprise that they gave him a legendary tribute.

In their first home game since Guy Lafleur’s death, the Canadiens hosted a longtime rival in the Boston Bruins.

Soak in the atmosphere, and maybe get some goosebumps, from Canadiens fans chanting “Guy! Guy! Guy!”

In one of the best touches, tributes to Guy Lafleur replaced advertisements on the rinkboards.

Guy Lafleur made a huge impression on hockey fans, especially Canadiens fans, in his 70 years. Sunday’s tribute gave us a glimpse of how much he meant to Montreal.

Maybe the ovation gave the greatest glimpse of all.

