Canadiens honor Guy Lafleur in first home game since his passing

The hockey world, at large, mourned Guy Lafleur’s passing on Friday. No doubt, Guy Lafleur’s death affected the Montreal Canadiens more than any other franchise, so it’s no surprise that they gave him a legendary tribute.

In their first home game since Guy Lafleur’s death, the Canadiens hosted a longtime rival in the Boston Bruins.

Soak in the atmosphere, and maybe get some goosebumps, from Canadiens fans chanting “Guy! Guy! Guy!”

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Guy Lafleur at The Bell Centre. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E588sEqCVu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2022

In one of the best touches, tributes to Guy Lafleur replaced advertisements on the rinkboards.

Les bandes de la patinoire honoreront Guy Lafleur ce soir. The rinkboards will honor Guy Lafleur tonight. #GuyGuyGuy pic.twitter.com/5KkP9dCxOw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 24, 2022

Guy Lafleur made a huge impression on hockey fans, especially Canadiens fans, in his 70 years. Sunday’s tribute gave us a glimpse of how much he meant to Montreal.

Maybe the ovation gave the greatest glimpse of all.

An ovation for Guy Lafleur, which started at 7:10, ran through 7:21, with Canadiens announcer Michel Lacroix interrupted three times as he attempted to ask for a moment of silence to be observed. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 24, 2022

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.