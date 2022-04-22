Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau have done some heavy lifting during this fantastic Flames season. [Sportsnet]

• The Bruins could be getting Linus Ullmark, Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak back by this weekend. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Mattias Janmark on the Golden Knights’ struggles: “It feels like we’ve been down 2-0 in a playoff series for about a month here. We’ve been doing a good job and winning games but you don’t get that much closer, you don’t get to 2-2 if you win two in a row.” [Sin Bin Vegas]

• While Russian athletes are being banned from events around the world, the NHL says it has no plans to do so for players eligible to be selected in this summer’s draft. [TSN]

• Watch any game Matt Boldy plays and it’s easy to see how much of a star he’s become in such a short time with the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• Former Hurricanes coach Bill Peters is set to be named head coach of the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Grande Prairie Storm. [Flames Nation]

• Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck on the team’s Stanley Cup chances and NHL free agency. [Daily Faceoff]

• What’s going on with the Lightning as we enter the final week of the regular season? [PHT]

• Senators coach D.J. Smith on how his young star, Tim Stützle, is being treated around the league: “First off, he’s been phenomenal and he continues to get better every day. But unfair comments were made about him diving or drawing penalties so now guys are running him and penalties haven’t been called so it’s unfortunate. He’s a young guy that takes a lot of pride and he’s been forced to miss games with these injuries. He (didn’t) practice (Thursday) and I watched him limp around just trying to get breakfast.” [Ottawa Sun]

• Some important fantasy nuggets to help you close out your league championships this weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.