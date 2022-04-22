Lightning to visit White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning will get a chance to visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The Lightning will fly to D.C. and spend their off-day Monday as guests of the President during a ceremony on the South Lawn. They will head home that afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s game at AMALIE Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning on your second straight Stanley Cup. You made your city and your country proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2021

This will actually be the franchise’s first-ever visit the White House despite their three Stanley Cups. The 2004-05 NHL lockout prevented the team from celebrating their 2003-04 title and the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the Lightning getting a chance to visit in the last two years.

The St. Louis Blues were the last Stanley Cup-winning team to visit the White House in Oct. 2019. Lightning forward Pat Maroon was part of that team but did not take part in the visit after having already signed with Tampa Bay.