• The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on May 10. “Beginning this season there will be a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the lottery can move up in the event it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL on March 23, 2021. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.” [NHL.com]
• Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on switching from Robin Lehner to Logan Thompson after the first period last night: “I really liked our start. I thought we gave up that first goal, and I thought we looked rattled as a team for the rest of the period. It was just to try and switch some momentum, reset ourselves and get ready for the rest of the game.”[Las Vegas Sun]
• Evander Kane has settled a lawsuit from a Buffalo-area woman who accused the then-Sabres player of assaulting her. [Sportsnet]
• Chris Peters on Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley and other future NHLers to watch at the upcoming IIHF U-18 World Championship. [Daily Faceoff]
• The 2022-23 Premier Hockey Federation season will see a $750,000 salary cap per team, the ability of players to sign two-year deals, medical benefits, and more. [PHF]
• Chatting with PHF Board of Governors Chairman John Boynton about when a new commissioner will be announced, the hiring of Digit Murphy, and how BTM Partners factors into running of the league. [On Her Turf]
• A deeper look at the 50-goal seasons of Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Johnny Boychuk on retired life and his first visit to UBS Arena to see the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]
• What defense pairings work best for the Penguins? [Pensburgh]
