Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on May 10. “Beginning this season there will be a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the lottery can move up in the event it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL on March 23, 2021. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.” [NHL.com]

• Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on switching from Robin Lehner to Logan Thompson after the first period last night: “I really liked our start. I thought we gave up that first goal, and I thought we looked rattled as a team for the rest of the period. It was just to try and switch some momentum, reset ourselves and get ready for the rest of the game.”[Las Vegas Sun]

• Evander Kane has settled a lawsuit from a Buffalo-area woman who accused the then-Sabres player of assaulting her. [Sportsnet]

• Chris Peters on Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley and other future NHLers to watch at the upcoming IIHF U-18 World Championship. [Daily Faceoff]

#mnwild fans 🤝 @RHartzy18 Today, @NordyWild helped deliver the $30,877 "Fine Fund" donation check to @childrensmn. Putting a bow on one of the best stories in hockey 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wAoejCpngc — x – Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 20, 2022

• The 2022-23 Premier Hockey Federation season will see a $750,000 salary cap per team, the ability of players to sign two-year deals, medical benefits, and more. [PHF]

• Chatting with PHF Board of Governors Chairman John Boynton about when a new commissioner will be announced, the hiring of Digit Murphy, and how BTM Partners factors into running of the league. [On Her Turf]

• A deeper look at the 50-goal seasons of Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Johnny Boychuk on retired life and his first visit to UBS Arena to see the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• What defense pairings work best for the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.