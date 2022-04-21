NHL Rink Wrap: Golden Knights stay alive; Ovechkin scores 50th

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top player in the NHL on Wednesday Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid helped the Oilers stay hot and inch closer to home ice advantage in the first round with a three point effort in their 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars. Those three points also moved him back into the top spot in the league scoring race, back ahead of Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers.

Highlights from around the NHL on Wednesday

Shea Theodore scores the huge overtime winner for Vegas to keep their playoff hopes alive.

HEY, HEY WHADDYA SHEA?! ⚔️ Shea Theodore (@stheodore17) pots this absolute beauty for the @BevyLongDrink OT winner! pic.twitter.com/shqvHAEof9 — NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2022

Alex Ovechkin‘s second goal of the game gives him his ninth 50 goal season in the NHL.

Alex Ovechkin with the huge wind-up to secure his ninth 50-goal season. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/6OSIHVQdXS — NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2022

Alex DeBrincat scores in overtime for the Chicago Blackhawks.

With the @BevyLongDrink OT winner, Alex DeBrincat (@Brinksy97) reaches the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career! 😸 pic.twitter.com/QAWx9WKiDm — NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2022

Three takeaways from the NHL on Wednesday

Vegas stays in it

Huge night for the Golden Knights as they not only get the two points against Washington, but they also got some much needed help with the Dallas Stars losing in regulation against the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas has almost no margin for error the rest of the way and needs as much help as it can get. This is a good start for the stretch run.

Ovechkin ties record

By reaching the 50 goal mark again, Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50 goal seasons in NHL history with nine. He keeps inching closer to Gretzky’s all time record and is not really slowing down even as he gets older.

Andrew Ladd plays in his 1,000th NHL game

Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd played in his 1,000th career NHL game on Wednesday night, and it was very fitting that it came against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ladd, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft, played 256 of his career regular season games as a member of the Blackhawks and was a member of their 2009-10 Stanley Cup winning team. He has scored 256 goals and recorded 549 points in his career in the regular season and another nine goals and 18 total points in 65 career playoff games. This is his first season as a member of the Coyotes after playing the past four years as a member of the New York Islanders.

Thursday’s big story

The Florida Panthers look to extend their winning streak to 12 consecutive games when they play the Detroit Red Wings. On paper, this seems like an incredible mismatch. The Panthers have the best offense the NHL has seen in nearly 30 years, are playing especially dominant hockey right now, while the Red Wings have been experiencing a lot of growing pains late in the season and given up a ton of goals over the past few weeks. It would be a pretty significant shock if the Panthers did not win their 12th game in a row, but that is why they play the games. Also on Thursday the Vancouver Canucks look to keep their slim playoff hopes going when they host the white hot Minnesota Wild.

Wednesday’s NHL Scores

Edmonton Oilers 5, Dallas Stars 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Arizona Coyotes 3 (OT)

Seattle Kraken 3, Colorado Avalanche 2

