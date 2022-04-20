Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Nazem Kadri will be back in the Avs’ lineup at some point during their upcoming road trip. [Colorado Hockey Now]

• Evander Kane‘s contract termination grievance hearing took place yesterday in New York City. Kane was in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal when he parted with the Sharks. A second day will be needed sometime in the future. [TSN]

• A prominent Ottawa real estate executive would throw his hat into the ring should the Melnyk family decide to sell the Senators. [CTV]

• An interesting look at who’s at fault when five-hole goals happen to goaltenders. [Daily Faceoff]

• If the Devils wants to be a playoff team next season they’ll need much better goaltending. [All About the Jersey]

We’re proud to announce @Highmark as our first-ever jersey patch partner, coming next season. The agreement will span three years, introducing the addition of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield patch on the Penguins’ black home game jerseys. pic.twitter.com/tCIbubg3bV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 19, 2022

• The Johan Larsson trade has proven to be a shrewd move by Capitals GM Brian MacLellan. [NoVa Caps]

• Predators broadcaster Pete Weber talks about the retiring Terry Crisp. [On the Forecheck]

• “Brigitte Lacquette broke barriers on the ice when she became the first First Nations player to be named to Canada’s women’s hockey team. Now she wants to help others forge an easier path in their own hockey journeys.” [TSN]

• Coyotes forward Jay Beagle on his future: “When you get close to obviously being done, and I’m not sure what I’m going to do at the end of this year, I’m going to try and see if my body can fully heal. But you never know at this point. … you don’t know what’s next and if you get another contract or if your body can handle it or play.” [Arizona Republic]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.