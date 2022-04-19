NHL Push for the Playoff: Hurricanes, Rangers and the Metro title race

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Hurricanes’ 5-3 win over the Coyotes Monday night put them ahead of the Rangers by two points in the race for the Metropolitan Division title. New York does have a game in-hand, however, and could be back in a tie with Carolina if they beat the Jets tonight.

For most of the season, the Hurricanes had been in control of the division, owning the top spot. But since March 1 the Rangers have gained ground and moved from a likely First Round matchup with the Penguins as the No. 2 or 3 seed to having a shot at the Metro crown. In their last 25 games, Carolina is 12-9-4, earning 28 points. New York is 15-6-1 in their last 22 games, picking up 31 points. Strength of schedule is in play here in the Rangers’ recent surge, but you can only play the teams the NHL tells you to play, right? Points earned are points earned.

Both teams have three games to go before they meet next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, which could tip the scales in the race to grab the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed. But if you’re the Rangers, you probably need to win the division outright with more points as the tiebreakers are currently not in your favor.

The first two standings tiebreakers are Regulation Wins and Regulation/Overtime Wins, which the Hurricanes lead both. Carolina has 43 regulation wins to to New York’s 41, and 48 regulation and overtime wins to 45. Even head-to-head it’s the Hurricanes with a 2-1-0 series lead.

Every team wants home ice in the postseason and securing that through at least two rounds would certainly be atop the list of goals as both teams finish out these final 10 days of the regular season.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Stars

Blues vs. Wild

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Predators

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Jets vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Flames vs. Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Bruins vs. Blues, 8 p.m. ET

Kings vs. Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Panthers – clinched

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – clinched

Bruins – clinched

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – clinched

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – clinched

Capitals – clinched

Islanders – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Avalanche – clinched No. 1 seed in Western Conference

Blues – clinched

Wild – clinched

Stars – 93.4%

Predators – 90%

Jets – 0%

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Flames – clinched

Oilers – 99.9%

Kings – 85%

Golden Knights – 20%

Canucks – 11.7%

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Kraken – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

16.6% – Coyotes

12.1% – Canadiens

10.9% – Kraken

9.7% – Flyers

8.5% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

7.6% – Devils

6.7% – Senators

5.8% – Sabres

5.4% – Red Wings

4.5% – Sharks

3.1% – Ducks

2.7% – Blue Jackets

2.2% – Islanders

1.8% – Jets

1.4% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

1% – Canucks

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 110 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 108

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 107

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 105

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 102

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames – 98

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 54

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 50

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 48

Kyle Connor, Jets – 43

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 43

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 42

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.