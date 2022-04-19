Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Islanders paid tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer and franchise icon Mike Bossy on Tuesday night before their game against the Florida Panthers.

Bossy, one of the greatest and most popular players in franchise history, died last week at the age of 65 following a battle with lung cancer. This was the Islanders’ first home game since then.

The Montreal Canadiens and Islanders honored Bossy with a pre-game ceremony in Montreal last week.

Bossy was a key part of the Islanders’ 1980s dynasty that won four consecutive Stanley Cups and one of the best goal scorers in league history. He still holds the all-time record for goals per game and topped the 50-goal mark in nine of his 10 NHL seasons, leading the league on two separate occasions.

You can see the Islanders’ tribute video and full pre-game ceremony in the video above.

Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 regular season games with the Islanders and another 85 in 129 career playoff games. Along with being the all-time leader in goals per game in the regular season (.762) his .659 mark in the playoffs is second best behind only Mario Lemieux (.710).

You can see a Mike Bossy tribute video here.

—