Make it 11 wins in a row for the Florida Panthers.

They rallied for a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night to extend their current winning streak as they continue to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference and chase after the Presidents’ Trophy.

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau were once again the big stars for Florida as Barkov recorded a hat trick, scoring all three Panthers goals, while Huberdeau assisted on each of them. Florida managed to put 39 shots on goal and for most of the night were shut down by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. But Barkov was able to tie the game in the third period with his second goal of the game, setting the stage for his overtime winner and the hat trick goal.

With his three assists Huberdeau now has 111 points on the season, temporarily moving him into the top spot in the Art Ross Trophy race and one point ahead of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

The Panthers are still averaging well over four goals per game and have one of the best offenses the league has seen in decades. Barkov and Huberdeau are the two superstars at the top, but there is no weak link anywhere in that forward group. Had it not been for a spectacular performance from Sorokin (which is to be expected from him at this point) this game could have really gotten away from the Islanders.

The Panthers are now tied with Colorado for the best record in the league with 116 points.

They also topped this week’s NHL Power Rankings.

