• Flames GM Brad Treliving on re-signing Johnny Gaudreau this summer: “We’re going to move heaven and earth and do everything we possibly can to get Johnny back here. You’ve seen it throughout the season. He’s a top player, not only what he’s done, productivity with the puck this year, but what he’s done without it.” [NHL.com]
• Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. [Tribune Review]
• What’s going on with the Penguins’ goaltending and power play of late? [Pensburgh]
• Following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk and a scathing report about how he ran the Senators, it’s time for the franchise to turn a new page. [Sportsnet]
• Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will have a Monday NHL Department of Player Safety hearing for an illegal check to the head of T.J. Oshie. [TSN]
• The Canucks are looking for a fan who tossed a hot dog at Phil Kessel last week. [Daily Hive]
• Don’t look now but the Blues are becoming quite the offensive juggernaut in the Western Conference. [PHT]
• Here are 15 stats that tell the story of the 2021-22 Premier Hockey Federation season. [The Ice Garden]
• Brandon Saad, Anthony Mantha, and Alex Chiasson are just some of the players that could help you win your fantasy hockey leagues this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Marc-Andre Fleury‘s addition has put the Wild’s goalie tandem into an elite tier. [Zone Coverage]
