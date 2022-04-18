Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Flames GM Brad Treliving on re-signing Johnny Gaudreau this summer: “We’re going to move heaven and earth and do everything we possibly can to get Johnny back here. You’ve seen it throughout the season. He’s a top player, not only what he’s done, productivity with the puck this year, but what he’s done without it.” [NHL.com]

• Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. [Tribune Review]

• What’s going on with the Penguins’ goaltending and power play of late? [Pensburgh]

• Following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk and a scathing report about how he ran the Senators, it’s time for the franchise to turn a new page. [Sportsnet]

• Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will have a Monday NHL Department of Player Safety hearing for an illegal check to the head of T.J. Oshie. [TSN]

• The Canucks are looking for a fan who tossed a hot dog at Phil Kessel last week. [Daily Hive]

• Don’t look now but the Blues are becoming quite the offensive juggernaut in the Western Conference. [PHT]

• Here are 15 stats that tell the story of the 2021-22 Premier Hockey Federation season. [The Ice Garden]

• Brandon Saad, Anthony Mantha, and Alex Chiasson are just some of the players that could help you win your fantasy hockey leagues this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Marc-Andre Fleury‘s addition has put the Wild’s goalie tandem into an elite tier. [Zone Coverage]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.