NHL Push for the Playoffs: Golden Knights close to must-win territory

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Monday has the potential to be a significant day in the Western Conference playoff race with the Stars and Golden Knights both in action. The two teams enter the day separated by four points in the standings, with Dallas occupying the first Wild Card spot and Vegas sitting just outside of the playoff picture. Vegas trails both Dallas and Nashville by four points for a Wild Card spot and the Kings by three points for the third spot in the Pacific Division.

Dallas visits Vancouver on Monday while the Golden Knights host the Devils. The outcome of those two games could go a long way toward determining the remaining playoff spots in the West and significantly alter the playoff odds for both teams. This is especially true for the Golden Knights who are running out of time (and margin for error) in their quest for a playoff spot. They have lost three of their past five games, including a 4-0 loss to the Oilers on Saturday, and will only have five games remaining after Monday.

Even though they are four points back of Dallas (and Nashville) for a Wild Card spot, and have a remaining head-to-head game with the Stars, the third spot in the Pacific might still be the Golden Knights’ best path for a playoff spot, but even that might change with a loss on Monday to the Devils. They still trail the Kings by three points, while Monday’s game is their extra game in hand they have on Los Angeles. They can not miss the opportunity to gain two points against a Devils team that has won just four games over the past month.

Vegas has by far the tougher remaining schedule when compared to the Kings, still having three games against potential playoff teams (Washington, Dallas, and St. Louis) remaining. The Kings play nothing but the league’s worst teams to close out the regular season. That means if Vegas fails to capitalize on its chance Monday against a Devils team at the bottom of the standings it would need a lot of help to catch any of the teams ahead of them.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Predators

Blues vs. Wild

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Stars

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Capitals vs. Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

Devils vs. Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET

Stars vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Panthers – clinched

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – clinched

Bruins – clinched

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

Hurricanes – clinched

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – clinched

Capitals – clinched

Islanders – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

Avalanche – clinched No. 1 seed in Western Conference

Blues – clinched

Wild – clinched

Stars – 94.2%

Predators – 84.7%

Jets – 0%

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

Flames – clinched

Oilers – 99.8%

Kings – 80.7%

Golden Knights – 35.9%

Canucks – 4.7%

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Kraken – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

16.6% – Coyotes

12.1% – Canadiens

10.9% – Kraken

9.7% – Flyers

8.5% – Devils

7.6% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

6.7% – Senators

5.8% – Sabres

5.4% – Red Wings

4.5% – Sharks

3.1% – Ducks

2.7% – Blue Jackets

2.2% – Islanders

1.8% – Jets

1.4% – Canucks

1% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 110 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 108

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 105

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 105

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 102

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames – 96

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 54

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 50

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 47

Kyle Connor, Jets – 43

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 43

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 42

