The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had a busy Monday announcing a suspension to Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta and a fine to New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

Let’s start with the suspension to Pezzetta.

The DoPS announced that Pezzetta has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie over the weekend. The hit took place late in the third period of the Capitals’ 8-4 win and resulted in Pezzetta being assessed a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head.

You can see the play here as well as the NHL’s explanation.

As for Barzal, he was fined $2,500 for an unsportsmanlike conduct incident in the Islanders’ 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

As Marner was standing on the ice next to the Islanders’ bench, Barzal reached over and grabbed Marner’s jersey and held on to it for a few seconds.

You can see it here, as well as Marner’s response where he hoped for Barzal to be fined.

