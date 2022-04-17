Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Right now, there are a few different ways the final Western Conference playoff spots can shake out. (And those are realistic ways, not far-fetched routes for the Canucks to finish in the top eight.)

That said, both the Predators and Stars improved their chances of locking down one of the West’s two wild-card spots on Saturday. While the Predators and Stars won, the Golden Knights fell to the Oilers. That leaves the Stars and Predators with 91 standings points and seven games remaining apiece. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, slipped to six games remaining, and stayed at 87 standings points.

Before Saturday, it was already tough to imagine the Golden Knights making the playoffs unless they grabbed the third Pacific Division spot from the Kings. Saturday made those odds even more distant.

If the Predators win on Sunday, they can grow their lead over Vegas to six standings points, which would be a nigh-impossible gap to close with six games left.

Considering their eight-game winning streak (and 9-0-1 run in 10 games), the Blues are not an easy opponent for the Predators. That said, the Blues clinched a playoff spot on Saturday, and are closing off a back-to-back set — much like the Predators.

Perhaps that might take just a tiny bit of edge off of the Blues’ game? This isn’t do-or-die for Nashville, but a win here would reduce anxiety considerably.

(Maybe they’d even *gasp* take an opportunity to rest some of their highest-mileage players after a hypothetical win vs. the Blues?)

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Stars

Blues vs. Wild

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Predators

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Blues vs. Predators, 6 p.m. ET



PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Panthers – clinched

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – clinched

Bruins – clinched

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – clinched

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – clinched

Capitals – 99.99%

Islanders – 0%

Blue Jackets – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Avalanche – clinched No. 1 seed in Western Conference

Blues – clinched

Wild – 100%

Stars – 93.7

Predators – 91.9%

Jets – 0%

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Flames – clinched

Oilers – 99.8%

Kings – 80.1%

Golden Knights – 30.2%

Canucks – 4.3%

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Kraken – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

16.6% – Coyotes

12.1% – Canadiens

10.9% – Kraken

9.7% – Flyers

8.5% – Devils

7.6% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

6.7% – Senators

5.8% – Sabres

5.4% – Red Wings

4.5% – Sharks

3.1% – Ducks

2.7% – Blue Jackets

2.2% – Jets

1.8% – Islanders

1.4% – Canucks

1% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 110 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 108

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 105

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 105

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 102

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames – 96

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 54

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 50

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 47

Kyle Connor, Jets – 43

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 43

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 42