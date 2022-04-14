PHT Morning Skate: Golden Knights’ potential; breakout stars of season

By Apr 14, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
golden knights
Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• If the Golden Knights end up making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they could be a very dangerous team as a lower seed in the Western Conference. [Sportsnet]

Robert Thomas, Troy Terry, and Tage Thompson are among the breakout stars from this season. [Sportsnet]

Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250 by the NHL for flipping the bird at Evander Kane Tuesday night. [PHT]

• Who will start Game 1 for the Panthers when the playoffs begin, Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight? [TSN]

• Getting out of their own zone has been an issue for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Nicole Corriero has been named Executive Director of the Premier Hockey Federation Players’ Association. [The Ice Garden]

• Exploring the still-unsigned NCAA prospects and what they could bring to NHL teams. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Twenty-five years after their final NHL game, fans are still missing the Whalers. [Stamford Advocate]

Bowen Byram is back which means the Avalanche has a pretty crowded blue line. [Mile High Hockey]

• The Bruins needs to fix their struggling power play before the First Round gets under way. [NBC Sports Boston]

More NHL news

Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights would be nightmare playoff opponent (if they make it)
nhl push for the playoffs
NHL Push for the Playoffs: Penguins, Lightning, Flames, Bruins can clinch
penguins bruins winter classic
Bruins to host Penguins at Fenway Park in 2023 Winter Classic

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.