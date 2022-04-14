Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• If the Golden Knights end up making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they could be a very dangerous team as a lower seed in the Western Conference. [Sportsnet]
• Robert Thomas, Troy Terry, and Tage Thompson are among the breakout stars from this season. [Sportsnet]
• Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250 by the NHL for flipping the bird at Evander Kane Tuesday night. [PHT]
• Who will start Game 1 for the Panthers when the playoffs begin, Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight? [TSN]
• Getting out of their own zone has been an issue for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• Nicole Corriero has been named Executive Director of the Premier Hockey Federation Players’ Association. [The Ice Garden]
This 7-year-old pulled off "The Michigan" 😱
(via @NashKatzHockey) pic.twitter.com/vzmbbTxa13
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2022
• Exploring the still-unsigned NCAA prospects and what they could bring to NHL teams. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Twenty-five years after their final NHL game, fans are still missing the Whalers. [Stamford Advocate]
• Bowen Byram is back which means the Avalanche has a pretty crowded blue line. [Mile High Hockey]
• The Bruins needs to fix their struggling power play before the First Round gets under way. [NBC Sports Boston]
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.