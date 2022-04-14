Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• If the Golden Knights end up making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they could be a very dangerous team as a lower seed in the Western Conference. [Sportsnet]

• Robert Thomas, Troy Terry, and Tage Thompson are among the breakout stars from this season. [Sportsnet]

• Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250 by the NHL for flipping the bird at Evander Kane Tuesday night. [PHT]

• Who will start Game 1 for the Panthers when the playoffs begin, Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight? [TSN]

• Getting out of their own zone has been an issue for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Nicole Corriero has been named Executive Director of the Premier Hockey Federation Players’ Association. [The Ice Garden]

• Exploring the still-unsigned NCAA prospects and what they could bring to NHL teams. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Twenty-five years after their final NHL game, fans are still missing the Whalers. [Stamford Advocate]

• Bowen Byram is back which means the Avalanche has a pretty crowded blue line. [Mile High Hockey]

• The Bruins needs to fix their struggling power play before the First Round gets under way. [NBC Sports Boston]

