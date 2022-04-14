NHL Push for the Playoffs: Penguins, Lightning, Flames, Bruins can clinch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

There are already five NHL playoff spots clinched entering play on Thursday, and by the time tonight’s slate of games ends we could see as many as four more spots locked in as the Penguins, Lightning, Flames, and Bruins could get in.

For Pittsburgh, it is very simple: Beat the Islanders in any fashion and they officially punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 16th season in a row.

That result could also open the door for the Bruins to get in as they need a win against Ottawa and an Islanders loss to clinch. They could also get in with an overtime loss to Ottawa and an Islanders regulation loss to Pittsburgh.

Things are a little simpler for Calgary and Tampa Bay.

Calgary gets in if it can gain a single point against the Golden Knights (in a game that Vegas absolutely needs to continue its own playoff pursuit), while the Lightning can get in with a win against the Ducks. Tampa Bay can also get in with an Islanders loss to the Penguins.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Stars

Wild vs. Blues

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Predators

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

Islanders vs. Penguins 7 p.m. ET

Oilers vs. Predators 8 p.m. ET

Wild vs. Stars 8 p.m. ET

Golden Knights vs. Flames 10 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Panthers – clinched

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – 100%

Bruins – 100%

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – clinched

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – 100%

Capitals – 99.98%

Islanders – 0%

Blue Jackets – 0%

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Avalanche – clinched

Wild – 100%

Blues – 100%

Predators – 94.8%

Stars – 84.6%

Jets – 0.5%

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Flames – 100%

Oilers – 97%

Kings – 75.7%

Golden Knights – 40.6%

Canucks – 6.9%

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – 0%

Kraken – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

16.6% – Coyotes

12.1% – Canadiens

10.9% – Kraken

9.7% – Flyers

8.5% – Devils

7.6% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

6.7% – Senators

5.8% – Sabres

5.4% – Red Wings

4.5% – Sharks

3.1% – Ducks

2.7% – Blue Jackets

2.2% – Islanders

1.8% – Jets

1.4% – Canucks

1% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 108 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 105

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 102

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 101

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 99

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames – 92

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 51

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 50

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 42

Kyle Connor, Jets – 42

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 42

—