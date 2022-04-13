Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Another win for the Canucks and they’re keeping belief alive that they can claim a Wild Card spot. [Sportsnet]

• “NHL team player representatives are voting on whether to publicly disclose results of an investigation into NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr’s response to concerns raised by two player agents about former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach’s alleged sexual assault.” [TSN]

• Jared Spurgeon is at the top of his game right now, fueling the Wild down the stretch. [Zone Coverage]

• A winter storm in Winnipeg has forced the postponement of tonight’s Kraken-Jets game. It will be made up May 1, two days after the original end date of the NHL regular season. [PHT]

• The Capitals got a much-needed wake-up call and the positive results are coming. [Washington Hockey Now]

• A groin injury has ended Jake Allen‘s season for the Canadiens. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• How much of a difference-maker has Jesse Puljujarvi been for the Oilers this season? [Copper ‘n Blue]

• Sam Gagner has enjoyed his season around the Red Wings’ kids and wants to return to Detroit. [Freep]

• “The Ice Garden has confirmed with multiple sources that Digit Murphy, who is currently the President and Director of Player Personnel for the Toronto Six, will be joining the Metropolitan Riveters for the upcoming season as their Team President.” [The Ice Garden]

• Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula have been valuable pieces of the Bruins’ top six since the trade deadline. [Bruins Daily]

• It’s going to be an interesting off-season in the relationship between Vitali Kravtsov and the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.