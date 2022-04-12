Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• On Sidney Crosby‘s productive season: “His 1.23 points per game give him his highest scoring average since 2018-19 and his second-best mark in his past eight seasons – and he’s doing it at 34 years old. Based on scoring average, he’s having one of the greatest scoring seasons ever by a player 34 or older (min. 40 games).” [Daily Faceoff]

• What are the best bargain contracts around the NHL? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Owen Power’s debut just adds to the positive momentum the Sabres have generated over the past few months. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Drew Doughty will need wrist surgery, which will end his season with the Kings. [PHT]

• Let’s not confuse 2022 Ville Husso with what 2020 Jordan Binnington did for the Blues. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Recent results are concerning, but there should no panic about the Penguins right now. [Pensburgh]

• Who has the edge in the Bruins’ goaltending competition? [NBC Sports Boston]

The Walleye are beating up on Fort Wayne tonight… But please watch this goal from Brandon Hawkins…I've watched this like 10 times…he scoops it up on his backhand and flips it top shelf…this is unreal… Video from @JPrinceFOX55 pic.twitter.com/vnPYNCyC70 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 9, 2022

• As they continue to fight for a playoff spot, a look at the 2022-23 Golden Knights, and who should stay and go from the current roster. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A down year in Columbus, but Zach Werenski is putting up some incredible numbers. [1st Ohio Battery]

• A high draft pick is important, but free agency will be an important time as Tom Fitzgerald continues to shape the Devils. [All About the Jersey]

• The coaching change in Edmonton has improved a good number of Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.