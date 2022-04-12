PHT Morning Skate: Crosby’s season; best bargain contracts

By Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• On Sidney Crosby‘s productive season: “His 1.23 points per game give him his highest scoring average since 2018-19 and his second-best mark in his past eight seasons – and he’s doing it at 34 years old. Based on scoring average, he’s having one of the greatest scoring seasons ever by a player 34 or older (min. 40 games).” [Daily Faceoff]

• What are the best bargain contracts around the NHL? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Owen Power’s debut just adds to the positive momentum the Sabres have generated over the past few months. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Drew Doughty will need wrist surgery, which will end his season with the Kings. [PHT]

• Let’s not confuse 2022 Ville Husso with what 2020 Jordan Binnington did for the Blues. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Recent results are concerning, but there should no panic about the Penguins right now. [Pensburgh]

• Who has the edge in the Bruins’ goaltending competition? [NBC Sports Boston]

• As they continue to fight for a playoff spot, a look at the 2022-23 Golden Knights, and who should stay and go from the current roster. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A down year in Columbus, but Zach Werenski is putting up some incredible numbers. [1st Ohio Battery]

• A high draft pick is important, but free agency will be an important time as Tom Fitzgerald continues to shape the Devils. [All About the Jersey]

• The coaching change in Edmonton has improved a good number of Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

