• Owen Power will make his NHL debut Tuesday for the Sabres against the Maple Leafs. [NHL.com]

• Johnny Gaudreau‘s season for the Flames is reaching historic franchise levels. [Flames Nation]

• Will Auston Matthews‘ season end with the Richard, Hart and Selke? [PHT]

• A players-only meeting has resulted in three straight wins for the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• A number of NHL coaches have unknown futures. Who will stay and who will move on? [Daily Faceoff]

• “Exempt from military service, former NHLer Sergei Varlamov decided to stay in Kyiv anyway, ready to fight to defend Ukraine. Now, he waits for the call that will send him to the front.” [Sportsnet]

• Bobby Brink, the NCAA leading scorer and national champion, has signed his entry-level deal with the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Wrist surgery ends Jonathan Drouin‘s season with the Canadiens. [TSN]

• With a playoff spot clinched but with the division title still in reach, should the Rangers rest some of their stars before the First Round? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Paul Stastny, Alex Tuch, and Jakob Vrana will do wonders for your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

