Evgeni Malkin to have DoPS hearing for cross-checking Borowiecki

Evgeni Malkin will have a Monday hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after cross-checking Mark Borowiecki of the Predators during their 3-2 overtime win.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period with Malkin and Borowiecki getting into it in the Predators’ zone. It escalated when Malkin delivered a slash and immediately followed it up with a cross-check to the mouth. That left Borowiecki bloodied as he skated to the dressing room for intermission.

Borowiecki was assessed a minor for slashing while Malkin was given a double minor for cross-checking. Borowiecki did not return for the third period.

What could we expect the DoPS to give Malkin? Auston Matthews was suspended two games for cross-checking Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the neck during last month’s Heritage Classic. Could we see a similar punishment handed out here?

The Penguins have a pair of home and home matchups coming up against the Islanders Tuesday and Thursday and then the Bruins on Saturday and Thursday, April 21.

Malkin has not been disciplined since 2019 when he was involved in two separate incidents. First, he was suspended for one game for a swinging his stick at the Flyers’ Michael Raffl and then was fined $5,000 for high-sticking later that year.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.