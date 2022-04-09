Auston Matthews: First to score 50+ goals in 50 games since Lemieux

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you want to be a stickler, Auston Matthews may only be an “unofficial” member of the 50 goals in 50 games club. By scoring against the Canadiens on Saturday, Auston Matthews reached 50+ goals in a 50-game span, rather than the first 50 games of the season. But he accomplished that goal by any reasonable measure of 50-in-50.

In fact, Matthews added another goal (and could score more), so he’s scored 51 goals in his past 50 games. Mario Lemieux stands as the last NHL player to reach that milestone, doing so back in 1995-96.

Auston Matthews is now at 58 goals and 99 points this season, with time to add more in his 67th game of 2021-22. The Maple Leafs are engaged in their 72nd game of the season.

Earlier on Saturday, PHT broke down Matthews’ already-large Maurice Richard Trophy lead. Beyond that, we also glanced at his argument for a Hart and/or Selke Trophy.

For that milestone goal, Matthews began the sequence with a crisp pass up the ice. Mitch Marner factored into the play, too, eventually grabbing a secondary assist. Matthews scored by pouncing on a rebound:

Here’s his second goal of the night, too:

Matthews just keeps making history this season.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.