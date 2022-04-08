Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• After announcing his retirement this week, Marian Hossa will have his No. 81 retired by the Blackhawks next season. [NHL.com]

• How long will Donald Fehr remain in charge of the NHLPA? [Daily Faceoff]

• A tough start to the season didn’t get Cole Caufield down. A coaching change and a new focus has helped the rookie turn things round. [Sportsnet]

• Sharks GM Doug Wilson has announced he is stepping down from the position after 19 seasons. Assistant GM Joe Will will finish out the season in the role, as he’s be doing since Wilson took a medical leave in November. A search is under way for a replacement. [PHT]

• The Rangers still have a shot to take the Metropolitan Division crown. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Kelly McCrimmon is very confident that if the Golden Knights can find a way into the playoffs they will be a very difficult opponent. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help you close out your playoff victories this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Time’s running out on the regular season and Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is eager to find the right structure for his blue line. [Maple Leafs Nation]

• One bright spot in a down season for the Islanders has been the development of Noah Dobson. [NY Hockey Now]

• Speaking of bright spots on down teams, Dylan Cozens has really stood out this season in Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

