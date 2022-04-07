Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Flyers forward Cam Atkinson on playing in Columbus for the first time since last summer’s trade: “I’m sure it’ll be emotional. I’m going to have a lot of friends and family that will be attending that game, my dad, my wife, one of my boys I believe. I’m looking forward to it.” [NHL.com]

• Good in-depth look at key players in this weekend’s NCAA Frozen Four. [Hockey Sense]

• Jeff Carter has not been the solution playing alongside Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Jason Zucker‘s presence back in the Penguins lineup would help. [Pensburgh]

• Looking deep into the stats to figure out who is most deserving of this season’s Norris Trophy. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Carey Price will not play this weekend but will travel with the Canadiens for upcoming games in New Jersey and Toronto. [Daily Hive]

• The franchise points record is just one of many that Kirill Kaprizov will set during his Wild career. [Zone Coverage]

• “It might not be the most exciting approach to take, but in GM Patrik Allvin and Co.’s first few months on the job, the moves they’ve not made have been every bit as important as the moves they have made.” [Canucks Army]

• According to Brad Larsen, Elvis Merzlikins will start every remaining Blue Jackets game this season, including a pair of back-to-backs. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Dinamo Riga and Jokerit have announced they will not return to the KHL next season. [Daily Faceoff]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.