PHT Morning Skate

• It’ll be Michigan vs. Denver and Minnesota State vs. Minnesota in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four, which begins Thursday in Boston. [Daily Faceoff]

• Brendan Gallagher is no fan of Tim Stützle right now: “He lays on the ice. He acts like he’s hurt. He sells the call. He’s on the ice that same power play. You know, there’s kids watching. We’re role models. If I was a teammate of his I’d tell him to smarten up. It’s just not a good look. Very talented player, very good player. He needs to stop laying on the ice. It’s embarrassing.” [Montreal Gazette]

• Tough news for the Devils as a knee injury will end Jack Hughes‘ season. [PHT]

• Tuesday saw a pair of retirement announcements with Marian Hossa and Ryan Getzlaf making it official.

• Kyle Connor is currently having a season for the Jets’ history books. [Sportsnet]

• Speaking of very strong seasons, how about the one Johnny Gaudreau is having with the Flames? [Flames Nation]

• How have things been going for the Capitals? It’s “players-only meeting” season. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Looking at the NHL Awards and who’s leading the race in each category. [Yardbarker]

• Which European free agents could find themselves playing in the NHL soon? [NBC Sports Edge]

