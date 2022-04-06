Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• It’ll be Michigan vs. Denver and Minnesota State vs. Minnesota in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four, which begins Thursday in Boston. [Daily Faceoff]
• Brendan Gallagher is no fan of Tim Stützle right now: “He lays on the ice. He acts like he’s hurt. He sells the call. He’s on the ice that same power play. You know, there’s kids watching. We’re role models. If I was a teammate of his I’d tell him to smarten up. It’s just not a good look. Very talented player, very good player. He needs to stop laying on the ice. It’s embarrassing.” [Montreal Gazette]
• Tough news for the Devils as a knee injury will end Jack Hughes‘ season. [PHT]
• Tuesday saw a pair of retirement announcements with Marian Hossa and Ryan Getzlaf making it official.
• Kyle Connor is currently having a season for the Jets’ history books. [Sportsnet]
• Speaking of very strong seasons, how about the one Johnny Gaudreau is having with the Flames? [Flames Nation]
GOALIE LOVE 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/I6aJLdImmZ
— NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2022
• How have things been going for the Capitals? It’s “players-only meeting” season. [Washington Hockey Now]
• Looking at the NHL Awards and who’s leading the race in each category. [Yardbarker]
• Which European free agents could find themselves playing in the NHL soon? [NBC Sports Edge]
